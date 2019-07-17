Mikel Speaks On AFCON Clash …Sends Messages To FG, NFF

Super Eagles Captain, John Obi Mikel has assured the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF and the team’s fans that Gernot Rohr’s men will do everything possible against Tunisia, today in order to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, third-place bronze medal.

The Chelsea legend vowed that the Super Eagles will not leave this year’s AFCON in Egypt empty-handed.

Nigeria will today’s night tackle the Carthage Eagles at the Al Salam Cairo Stadium for the third-place match.

Nigeria head to the match after losing 2-1 to Algeria in the semi-final encounter on Sunday, while Tunisia was defeated 1-0 by Senegal.

“We (Super Eagles) are as disappointed with the result against Algeria as our fans, but that is football,” Mikel was quoted by AllAfrica as saying ahead of Nigeria’s clash with Tunisia.

“We really and truly appreciate the support of the Federal Government and also the NFF.

“We are determined to go into Wednesday’s game with renewed commitment and hunger so that we do not leave this competition empty – handed.”

The kick-off time for the match is 8pm.