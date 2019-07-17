How to Get Rid Of Rashes Or Itching?

Itchy rashes torment you when least expected. What seems like innocent, mild rashes may soon give rise to a vicious itch-scratch-itch cycle. Rashes may appear anywhere on your body. It all starts with abnormal discolouration of the affected region on the skin, accompanied by a change in its texture. Some rashes are flat while others may appear as bumpy red spots.A condition in which you develop red, bumpy rashes on your body, is commonly known as dermatitis. Itchiness and development of rashes are termed as pruritus.

Rashes are generally non-contagious and affect adults and children alike. Certain weather conditions and immune response also contribute to the development of rashes.[1] Eczema is the most common type of rashes, followed by other kinds like granuloma annulare, pityriasisrosea and lichen planus. In extreme case, rashes may develop into puss,and the infection may worsen

Since there may be several underlying reasons for rashes or itching, getting to the root cause is important. Topical application of anti-pruritic ointments coupled with antifungal and antibacterial drugs can provide relief from rashes and itching.

Why Do Rashes and Itching Occur?

Rashes and itching often go together.[3] While most rashes are pruritic, continuous itching can also lead to the appearance of rashes.

Rashes appear when your skin is inflamed. Inflammation is an immune response to allergens, antigens and pathogens.

Rashes Due to Immune Misfire

Rashes which are red, scaly and itchy might be due to Eczema. Atopic Eczema results from a hypersensitive immune system. Common triggers are skin irritants (found in skin products or fabrics), stress, certain proteins and other allergens.

Dermatitis causes red, dry, flaky and itchy rashes which often become infected.[4] Physical contact with irritants, hives due to hypersensitivity and extremely dry weather can cause atopic and nummular dermatitis respectively while stasis dermatitis stems from poor blood circulation to extremities.

Red, circular and raised rashes could be Granuloma annulare.

An autoimmune disorder, triggered by certain medications, Hepatitis B or C could lead to the development of flat, shiny and reddish-purple bumps. These are called Lichen Planus.

Pityriasisrosea refers to large, scaly and pinkish rashes associated with itching. Later, they develop into red,inflamed regions due to constant itching.

Psoriasis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus are examples of autoimmune disorders resulting in rashes

Rashes Due to Pathogens

Ringworm infection is caused by a fungus, which is characterised by circular, itchy rashes in groins, the area between fingers and arms. Seborrheic dermatitis is caused due to fungal infection on the scalp.

Impetigo is an example of highly contagious bacterial infection leading to puss filled blisters on face, arms and legs.

Rashes due to chicken pox and Hand Foot and Mouth diseases are attributed to viral infection.

The sensation of itching is primarily mediated by immune molecules like histamine. Other molecules triggering itching are proteases, cytokines and neuropeptides.[5]

Getting Rid ofrashes and Itching

For mild itching, you can opt for some home remedies for symptomatic relief. These can help you soothe your itchy skin and prevent reinfection caused by constant itching.

Dryness can trigger itchy skin rashes. Regular moisturization using non-scented and mild oils and lotions can ease the itchiness. Cold compress also helps to curb skin inflammation by cooling down the affected area. It can be used whenever required. Humidity and sweat can also aggravate rashes. Wearing lightweight clothes and staying in a cool setting can tone down itchiness.

Calamine lotion is effective in treating rashes due to hives by cooling down the inflamed skin. Oatmeal bath and baking soda bath can also cool off your body and reduce the intensity of rashes.

Most rashes resolve after topical application of corticosteroid ointments and antifungal or antibacterial ointments.An ointment which has anti-microbial, as well as anti-histamine action, is the best way for symptomatic treatment of itchy rashes.

Anti-microbial and corticosteroid combination creams are highly recommended to battle itchy rashes.

The mechanism of action stems from the combination of anti-microbial and corticosteroid composition. Beclomethasone is a steroid that inhibits the production and migration of leucocytes, prostaglandins and other mediators of inflammatory reaction. It is useful in providing symptomatic relief from itchy rashes. Clotrimazole prevents fungal growth by interfering in their cell wall production. Bacterial growth is inhibited by antibiotic Neomycin which acts by blocking protein synthesis necessary for the survival of bacteria.

Dosage and duration of treatment should be followed as directed by your physician. Side effects, although rare, shouldn't be ignored if they occur. Your doctor should be notified about any such unwanted reactions like itchiness of the skin, dry and cracked skin, acne, infections, discolouration of the skin and increased hair growth.

Contraindications include allergy to any of the components, systemic fungal infection and any other active infection. Avoiding contact with eyes, nose and mouth, washing hands after every application and using a thin layer of the cream are precautions that should be followed. Interaction has been reported with other topical drugs like Amphotericin B, Nystatin and Flucytosine.

Persistent rashes with chronic inflammation might require a more detailed investigation and treatment, apart from the topical application of ointments.