Herdsmen: CAN Warns Against Anarchy In Nigeria

Christian Association of Nigeria, Southeast zone, has warned against the alarming anarchy looming in Nigeria if urgent measures were not taken to address the worsening security situation.

Herdsmen, Imo herdsmen CAN who aligned with OhanezeNdigbo’s call, urged the people of the zone to rise up and defend themselves. This call was made following the gruesome murder of Afenifere leader’s daughter, Pa Fasoranti.

In a statement issued to pressmen and signed by Chairman of CAN Southeast, Bishop Dr. Giddy Okafor and the Secretary, Rev. ScambNwokolo, also commended the Federal Government for suspending the controversial Ruga project.

The statement formed part of the communique issued by the group after its emergency meeting in Enugu.

They declared that “the Federal Government should not implement in any form, any programme that shall lead to anarchy in this country.

“We vehemently reject, condemn and oppose any form of forceful appropriation of individual or communal land to herdsmen or cattle nomads in the guise of Executive Order, Act, Law or Federal Government programme in Nigeria and the Southeast in particular.