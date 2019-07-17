Herdsmen Arrested For Killing 40-Year-Old Farmer

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three herdsmen for allegedly killing a 40-year-old farmer, Rafiu Sowemimo.

It was learnt that Sowemimo was hacked to death while he was returning home from his farm in Adao village in Alabata, Odeda local government area of the state on Sunday, July 14th.

The suspects, Muhammed Adamu, Saliu Ismail and SaliuAdamu on the previous day, reportedly had a face-off with the deceased who accused them of allowing their cattle stray into his farm, destroying his crops.

Angered by the confrontation, the suspects allegedly ambushed him and stabbed him to death.

Confirming their arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, AbimbolaOyeyemi told newsmen in the state that the arrests were made following tips from residents in the community.

“With information from the natives, they were able to arrest the three herders who perpetrated the heinous crime.

“The Commissioner of Police Bashir Makama has been to the village to condole with the family of the victim.

“He ordered the transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the SCIID for proper investigation and prosecution’,” Oyeyemi said.