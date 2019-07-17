Group Raises Alarm Over Violence Along Elele-Omoku Road

A Port Harcourt-based non-governmental organisation, Advocacy for Peace, Good Governance and Social Justice, has raised an alarm over the festering violence and kidnapping along Elele-Omoku Road.

The president of the group, Mr John Clement, who raised the alarm, while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt at the weekend, expressed regrets that violence along that route had taken a dangerous dimension.

He explained that a commercial bus plying that route was stopped and its passengers macheted for failure to give money to cultists who blocked the road on Friday.

Mr Clement stated that government needed to do something urgently to protect the lives of commuters on the route.

The chief executive of the advocacy group noted that they were abreast with the goings-on in the state because of their tireless campaign for peace in the Niger Delta region.

He pointed out that his group’s target was to raise awareness in the society to counter kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism which had wreaked havoc in the region.

He noted that his group had organised seminars and workshops in secondary schools in local communities to sensitise children on the dangers of cultism and violence.

Mr Clement said his organisation was willing to help repentant cultists reintegrate themselves into the society.

According to him, our efforts in peace building have impacted on families in rural communities where most of the crimes are committed.

He urged government to partner with them in their efforts to build peace across the state.

He, however, commended the state government on its monumental achievements in the area of security but urged it do more to ensure lasting peace in the state.

