Fives Federation Plans National Championships In September

The Vice-President of the Fives Federation of Nigeria (FFN), Mr Nasiru Mohammed, says the body will organise the Saudauna National Fives Championships.

Mohammed told newsmen that the championships would take place in Kebbi between September 22 and September 28.

He said that fives was an interesting game in which singles event would be introduced during the championship.

The vice-president said the federation took the decision to hold the championship on Tuesday in Abuja in order to reposition Fives sport in Nigeria.

He added that the Federation would be expecting athletes from the 36 states of the federation and the federal Capital Territory to benefit from it.

Mohammed also said that prepaations toward the championships were ongoing to forestall any unnecessary hicups.

The Concise Oxford Dictionary (1925) describes Fives as a ball game played with hands or bat in court with two, three or four walls.

The name may be derived from the slang expression “a bunch of fives’’ (meaning a fist).

The game has also been known as hand-tennis and historically was often played between the buttresses of church0 buildings in England.

There are links between Fives and the Irish, Welsh and North American handball games. In recent years, British clubs began to establish ties with clubs in those countries.