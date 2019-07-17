El-Zakzaky: Anti-IMN Protesters Take Over NASS

Commercial activities in the Federal Capital Teritory were yesterday halt momentarily following a protest against the menace of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN IMN, NASS Anti-IMN protesters

The protest, which was championed by the Concerned Women/Africa Arise for Change Network was well attended by angry Nigerians, who insisted the activities of IMN have political undertones.

The walk took off at Unity Fountain and was terminated at the National Assembly complex.

Speaking during the well-attended rally, Princess Ajibola, convener of the group, called on the National Assembly to pass a resolution, compelling the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation to file a suit for the court to declare IMN a terrorist organization so that law enforcement agencies can better respond to the threat it poses to the country.

Her speech below.

Concerned Nigerians Women and the Africa Arise for Change Network are staging this rally today in order to put it on the record that we are not in any way part of the conspiracy of silence in the glaring threat now posed to the country by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

Nigerians and the entire world were last week threated to the macabre spectacle of IMN members invading the National Assembly, the most important site for our democracy.

While every Nigerian has the right to protest to the National Assembly, the intention of the IMN militants was very obvious because they were there to sack the parliament as demonstrated by their attack on the policemen on duty. IMN attacks on members of the public and security operatives are not new.

Killing law enforcement officers is also not new to them.

What however became alarming in this instance was the sheer intensity of the attack during which they shot several policemen in addition to wounding others with catapults and cudgels.

It is laughable that the IMN extremists resorted to playing the victim after their attempt to overthrow the National Assembly failed.

Had they succeeded in entering the chambers and killing our federal lawmakers like they planned they would have by now been declaring that Nigeria is a Shia Republic.