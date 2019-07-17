Ekiti Victims Of Windstorm Get N18m Relief Materials

The Ekiti State Government has distributed relief materials worth N18 million and cash gifts to about 600 victims of rainstorm in the state.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, distributed the materials to the beneficiaries yesterday at Ado-Ekiti.

He said the materials, including iron sheets, roofing nails, mattresses, cement, foodstuff and beverages, were bought in collaboration with the Federal Government.

He urged the people to imbibe the culture of planting trees in their environment and make use of standard materials to forestall possible occurrence.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Tade Aluko, Egbeyemi noted that the gesture would serve as palliative measure to reduce the effect of the disaster on affected people.

The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, represented by the Head of Operation in Ekiti, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, advised government to build a culture of community resilience and safe environment to check natural disasters.

Earlier, the General Manager, State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Jide Borode, said that the idea was as a result of a ‘save our soul messages’ sent to the state government by the victims from some parts of the state.

Borode who acknowledged the roles of the federal government through NEMA for the assistance, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the materials.

Some of the beneficiaries, including the Alare of Are-Ekiti, Oba Boluwade Adebiyi, commended the federal and state governments for the intervention.

He stressed that such gesture would go a long way towards reducing the burden of natural disasters on the people.