EFCC Moves To Check Fraudulent Mobilisation In NYSC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has pledged its support for the National Youth Service Corps in combating fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates for national service.

The anti graft agency also commended corps members for educating Nigerians on the dangers of corruption through the anti-corruption Community Development Service groups.

The EFCC Acting Chairman, stated this when he received NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim who paid him a courtesy call in his office at EFCC Headquarters, Abuja.

Magu, in his response to NYSC Director General’s request to checkmate the activities of unpatriotic Nigerians, who bring shame to the nation by their unsatisfiable desire to make money at all cost, including sale of academic qualifications to unqualified graduates also condemned such sinister motives.

Speaking earlier, the NYSC boss decried the increasing rate of corruption in all spheres of life in the country, adding that, under his leasdership, staff and corps members will pursue the fight to get rid of the ugly monster with greater zeal.

He stressed that the war against corruption required the support of all and sundry by joining forces with all anti-graft agencies of government to eradicate the deadly menace.

Brigadier General Ibrahim appealed to the EFCC boss to support NYSC in its quest to closely monitor the activities of unscrupulous higher institutions, that present unqualified graduates for mobilisation for national service.

The director-general promised to add vigour to the scheme’s result-driven partnership with the economic and financial crimes commission in combating corruption.