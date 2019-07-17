Educationist Tasks Lawmakers On Good Governance

A seasoned counselor, Mrs Philomena Mekoma has urged the current lawmakers at all levels in the country to strive to promote good governance through quality legislation.

Speaking with The Tide recently in an interview at Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, Mekoma identified three cardinal functions of a legislator which include lawmaking, representation and oversight, which, if fully exercised, would promote good governance.

She said, “As legislators, you should bear in mind that a lot are required of you to ensure that the citizenry and your constituents in particular, benefit from your representation. You are expected to carry your constituents along in everything that will enhance their living standards”.

In her words, “Constituency relations through town hall meetings, empowerment programmes and constituency projects are very vital for the development of your constituencies. Delta residents have tested good laws from the past lawmakers and are looking forward to getting more quality laws from the current dispensation”.

She said promulgating good laws was a task that must be fulfilled by legislators, stressing, “you should ensure that your tenure in the current administration is utilised for the good governance of the state. I wish you fruitful deliberations and admonish you to make good use of the electorate’s mandate aimed at equipping you with legislative matters for effective performance”.

Mekoma noted that for peace, unity and better results to be achieved in governance, all hands must be on deck, including the lawmakers and the executive to ensure that good governance is provided for the masses and posterity.

On development strides, she commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s doggedness within the first four years of his leadership in Delta State, but reminded him of the need to include some of the communities yearning for transformation in his plans for the second tenure, such as, Onuaboh, Ogwashi-Ukwu, Kwale and Isele-Ukwu, among others.

The educationist used the opportunity to admonish the governor and other leaders to spread development to all areas in the state.

Bethel Toby