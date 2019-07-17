Djokovic’s Win Over Federer Attracts 9.6 Million Audience

Novak Djokovic’s epic five-set win over Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final on Sunday attracted a peak TV audience of 9.6 million on BBC 1.

On a huge day for British sport, an average of six million people tuned in to watch the longest ever Wimbledon final, lasting four hours 57 minutes.

England’s Cricket World Cup final win over New Zealand was watched by a peak of 7.9m across Channel Four and Sky.

Sky was the live TV rights holder for the Cricket World Cup and agreed to show the final on free-to-air television once England secured their place.

An average of 1.6 million people watched the action from Lord’s on Sky with an average of 2.4 million watching on Channel 4, with the peak occurring at 19:25 BST during New Zealand’s super over.

The total figure for unique visitors coming to the BBC online for cricket news and coverage throughout the World Cup was 29.6 million.

The peak TV audience for the Wimbledon final was at 19:05 during the historic fifth-set tie-break, which Djokovic won 7-3 to claim his fifth title at SW19.

Meanwhile, there were 28.3 million programme requests for Wimbledon 2019 online.

The British Grand Prix was watched by an average of 1.8 million viewers with the peak at 15:30 as Hamilton took the chequered flag to win the race for a record sixth time.

The highest TV sport audience of the year so far remains England’s semi-final defeat by the USA in the Women’s World Cup on 2 July, which had peak viewing figures of 11.7 million. The game attracted an average audience of 10.3 million.

Episode one of BBC One’s Line of Duty is the most watched programme overall of 2019 with 13.2 million, based on 28-day viewing data.