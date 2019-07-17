Desist From Crime, RSHA Warns Hoodlums, Kidnappers …As New Bill On Violence, Kidnapping Reaches C’ttee Stage

Worried over the spate of violence recorded in the state in recent times, the Rivers State House of Assembly has warned hoodlums and kidnappers threatening the peace of the state to desist and turn a new leaf.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani gave the warning during yesterday’s plenary of the House, as he reiterated the resolve of the Governor Nyesom Wike administration to protect lives and property of citizens.

Ibani said the only way to attract development and democracy dividends was for peace, and tranquility to reign, stressing that current scenario can drive investors away and threaten the economy.

“I, therefore, admonish all those involved in such acts to turn a new leaf and have a change of heart. This government is doing enough to protect lives and property for us to have a thriving economy”.

He assured the citizens that soon all that was happening would be a thing of the past, as the Assembly was doing all it could to eliminate all forms of criminality.

Consequently, the Assembly has sent the State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Amendment Bill 2019 to the committee stage.

The bill got serious debate and was thereafter moved to a five-member Ad-Hoc Committee headed by Hon. Enemi George Alabo of Asari-Toru State Constituency ll.

The speaker, who committed the bill to committee stage while relying on Order 46(5) of the House, argued that the bill would stem the tide of violence, kidnapping and all forms criminality in the state.

Specifically, he submitted that the bill was intended to protect those violated in society.

He, therefore, urged the committee to be thorough to ensure that it does not conflict with any federal law and reflects the needs of the state.

On his part, Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, who is a co-sponsor of the bill with Hon Sam Ogeh of Emohua, assured that the bill would reduce the rising violence and criminality in the state.

Amaewhule thanked the lawmakers for giving the bill the attention it deserves.

It would be recalled that at the first reading of the bill a month ago, it was discovered that the bill it provides serious penalties against any person who engages in any form of violence, and also provides maximum protection and effective remedy for victims.

According to the bill, the dehumanizing of any body through kidnapping, weapon or any harmful substance was liable on conviction to prison for five years and a fine of N500, 000.

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has hailed the bill, and said it was ready to support its quick passage.

The Chairperson of FIDA in Rivers State, Ngozi Odukwe Ighosevbe said the body would contribute its quota at the committee stage to ensure the bill was effective.