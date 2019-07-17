Cult Clash: Final Year CRUTECH Student Hacked To Death

A final year student of the Department of Electrical Engineering of the Cross River University of Technology, (CRUTECH), simply identified as James, was gunned down on Monday morning by suspected cultists while writing his first semester examination in Calabar, Cross River State.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, said the tragic incident caused fear on the campus, pointing out that the incident occurred at the old Engineering block of the CRUTECH, Calabar Campus.

He said that James was shot three times but didn’t go down immediately which made his assailants to hack him down with an axe, ensuring he died on the spot.

The source said: “After hearing gunshots and being alerted that a student has been shot at the Electrical Engineering Department, some lecturers in the Civil Engineering Department made a mild announcement in the exam halls where Civil 500L students were writing their final paper.

“They told all cult members to either leave the hall quietly or bear the security risk themselves, as there is no security presence at the time of the incident. Quite a few got up, submitted empty sheets and left. Some even forcefully collected from their colleagues in order to leave in groups.”

It was gathered that some group of cultists appearing in black vest have allegedly invaded the school looking for members of the rival gang who perpetrated the act in a possible reprisal

The Public Relations officer of CRUTECH, MrOnenOnen, said he was not in school when the incident occurred and doesn’t have details of the incident because he was bereaved at the moment.

When contacted, the Cross River Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident, adding that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Efut Division, has deposited his corpse in the mortuary.