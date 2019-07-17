COZA: CAN Disowns Members’ Visit To Pastor Fatoyinbo

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) has dissociated itself from the visit by some notable leaders within its fold to the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

The pastors, led by the Northcentral Chairman of CAN, Revd. Israel Akanji, visited COZA church in Abuja and promised its embattled Founder and Senior Pastor, BiodunFatoyinbo, who is accused of rape by Busola Dakolo, wife to Nigeria popular artiste, Timi Dakolo, that the Christian body will stand by him.

However, a statement signed yesterday by CAN’s National Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Evangelist Barrister Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, said the pastors who had visited the church were on their own and that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria had step up a panel to investigate the rape allegation against Pastor Fatoyinbo.

He said CAN did not approve the purported visit.

The statement reads in part, “Those who did so did it on their own. We stand by our earlier release on this issue that while we would never support any act of immorality from whatever quarter.

“We can tell you PFN has constituted a panel investigating the matter, and in less than two weeks, the outcome of the investigation will come out.