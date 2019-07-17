Court Remands Man For Alleged Theft

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun, yesterday, remanded a 23-year-old man, Aluko Adebayo in an Ilesa prison custody for alleged theft of a Tecno phone.

Adebayo, whose house address was not given, is facing one count charge of theft.

The defendant, who had no legal representation, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The magistrate, Mrs Rofiat Olayemi, however, ordered the remand of the defendant in prison custody due to the magnitude of the alleged offence.

Olayemi, however, adjourned the case to Aug. 12 for consideration of bail application.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Rasaki Olaiwola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 15 at about 8 a.m. at Ogidan area, Oke-Baale, Osogbo.

Olaiwola alleged that the defendant stole a Tecno J8, belonging to one Felicia Isaac.

He told the court that the police arrested the defendant when the cell phone was traced to him.

“The accused used a stick and scissors to cut the net of the room where the phone was kept.

“The value of the stolen phone according to the owner is worth about N35,000”, he said.

He said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.