Clear Drains To Prevent Flooding, Banigo Tells Rivers People

The Rivers State Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has appealed to citizens and the relevant authorities to ensure that no body builds on top of drains to prevent flooding.

Banigo made this appeal in a parley with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rumuibekwe Estate Chapter in Ward 6, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area at the Government House in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

The deputy governor frowned at the situation where people dump refuse into the drains.

“Pay attention to the drains, you can even take another additional day apart from the sanitation days just to clean the drains. We are concerned because we want our people to have better lives in all parts of the State”, Banigo further stressed.

She informed them that Rumuibekwe Road which was totally impassable before Governor Nyesom Wike’s intervention was one of the first roads he attended to at the inception of his administration in 2015.

While emphasizing the importance of a clean environment to health, Banigo said the state government would continue to do its best to improve the standard of living of the Rivers people.

In his remarks, the Leader of the delegation, Soala Dasimaka said they were at the Government House to felicitate with the deputy governor on her re-election, and commended her for having a good working relationship with the governor.