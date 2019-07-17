Centre Moves To Rehabilitate Female Drug Users

A drug rehabilitation and resource centre, the House of Refuge (HOR), says it will set up a centre for the rehabilitation of women who use drugs to the detrimental of their health.

Dr Yinka Jibunoh, a Consultant Psychiatrist at HOR, made the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

HOR is a resource centre under the Freedom Foundation which caters specifically for the rehabilitation needs of drug and alcohol dependent persons.

“We have a drop-in Centre where people come in daily for counselling and brief interventions and they go back home.

“At that Centre, we have started seeing an increase in female drug users especially very young girls between age 13 and 14.

“So, we feel it is time to start a female facility, what we have been doing for the men, let’s do same for the women as well so that they get help.

“So we are in the process of setting that up,’’ Jibunoh said.

According to her, 2018 survey carried out by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime shows that one of four drug users is a woman.

She said the study had validated the large number of women drug users that the centre had attended to on daily basis.

Jibunoh, who is also the Programme Officer for HOR, said that peer pressure was what led people into drug use.