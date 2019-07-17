Building Collapse Claims 12 Lives In Jos …Owner, Two Wives Among Casualties

Twelve people including the owner of the building, Alhaji Kabiru Nalele, his two wives and nine others died in the Jos building collapse incident on Monday.

Director of Search and Rescue, Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs Junni Bala confirmed the number of deaths to newsmen in Jos, yesterday.

The two-storey building located at Butcher Line in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau collapsed on Monday evening.

Bala said that four other people who were critically injured during the disaster were now receiving treatment in the hospital.

She said that the search and rescue operation had been completed.

NAN gathered that of the nine others that lost their lives in the incident, some were Nalele’s children.

Meanwhile, the Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Plateau, Mr Bulus Dabit has decried what he called “breach of construction ethics” in the building of houses in the country.

Dabit was reacting to Monday’s collapse of a three-stores building at Delimi community in Jos North Local Government Area which claimed many lives.

“There are regulatory laws in construction which are not adhered to in Nigeria. Poor quality of building materials are mostly used for construction regardless of the risks.

” We call on regulatory agencies to monitor buildings to forestall similar occurrences,” he said.

He said there should be regular integrity test for buildings, and that due process for construction should also be strictly adhered to.

The director said that producers of construction materials should also be regulated.

“This is part of our campaign plea for the made-in-Nigeria goods. We want quality materials that will encourage Nigerians to patronise locally made products,” he said.