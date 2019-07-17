Bipi Tasks Youth On Hard Work, Future Leadership

The Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Evans Bipi, has advised young people to take their studies seriously so as to prepare themselves for future leadership.

Bipi gave the advice at the third passing out parade award ceremony of the Police Comprehensive Secondary School in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Speaking as the Chief Guest of honour at the event, the lawmaker urged students to avoid all vices and any form of criminality that could hinder them from achieving their full academic potentials.

Bipi who represents Ogu/Bolo Constituency in the State legislature also called on the Nigerian Police and the management of Police Comprehensive Secondary School to maintain and improve on its standards of learning in order to be outstanding among schools in the state.

On his part, Commander of the School, Babatunde Rosemary urged the graduands to replicate what they have leant as well as to be good ambassadors of the school wherever they find themselves.

Dennis Naku