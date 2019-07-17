Bayelsa Communities Slam Oil Firms Over Alleged Neglect

Elders, women and youth leaders from various communities in Brass, Nembe and Southern Ijaw local government areas of Bayelsa State have decried the alleged neglect of the area by oil companies operating there.

The communities also lamented years of oil spillages that have destroyed their environment, aquatic life as well as air and water.

The communities called on the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission and international communities to come to their rescue.

They made the claims during the ongoing stakeholders’ forum organised by the BSOEC across the eight local government areas of the state to acquaint the commission with the impact of oil and gas exploration activities on host communities.

At the interactive session in Twon Brass, headquarters of Brass council, stakeholders reeled out tales of woe and expressed their disappointment with the oil companies in their communities.

The Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, who was represented by Percy Jerry Wemi-Kuomain said it took several letters and pressure on the company before an oil multinational, Agip came to assess an oil spill.

“The area affected by that spill was 3,172 square metres. But it took Agip more than nine months to award the clean-up contract despite several calls and letters to the company. In fact, Agip is the Lord of the Manor here. Whatever it decides stands.

“It will surprise you to know that for a clean-up of 3,126 square metres that affected Okpoma and Fantuo communities, Agip awarded a contract of N1,100,000. What manner of clean-up was that?” he queried.