‘Ban On Illegal Parks Can’t Work Without Alternative Space’

Drivers under the auspices of Association of Drivers Welfare say the enforcement of the ban on illegal motor parks roadside mechanics among others by the Rivers State government may not be achievable if alternative location and space were not provided to accommodate the displaced victims.

The Tide reports that the Rivers State government last month gave a one month ultimatum ordering operators of roadside mechanics workshops, car dealers, illegal motor parks and street traders to vacate the roads or face prosecution at the expiration of the deadline, which ended July 1, 2019.

The state government in its magnanimity, however, extended the deadline to July 21, 2019 after several appeals for extension of time by the affected persons.

The chairman, Rivers State Association of Drivers Welfare, Lekia Isaac, said that there were no enough motor parks to accommodate the displaced commercial vehicles as government was intensifying moves to enforce the ban order. According to him, first action government would have taken was to create or build an alternative space, either temporary or permanent before banning and clamping down on defaulters.

He said “no matter the pressure the task force may apply, the fact remains that the will to survive would always persuade the drivers to bear the risk of coming out as usual to load. So, the best option for government is to look inward and fashion out an alternative location for the affected persons, so as to ameliorate the untold hardship the ban will bear on them”.

A commercial driver, Njoku Abel told The Tide that the intention of the government was for the interest of the masses, especially in the area of sanity and decongestion of the road, but added that proper alternative arrangements should be made before embarking on such policy.

He said though government was at will to make any policy it deems meaningful and would serve public interest, such policy, according to him should be with caution.

Abel pointed out that the state government was losing revenue by not building more parks, stressing that no driver love loading and off-loading by the roadside, if not that there were no enough parks accommodate them.

He urged the state government to, consider creating more new parks that can accommodate more vehicles and generate more revenue as well.

Kinika Mpi