Ayade Wants Warring Communities To Sheathe Swords …As Speaker Decries Crisis

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has warned warring communities in the state to sheathe their swords or face the wrath of government.

Ayade described as unacceptable, the renewed hostilities in Abi Local Government Area of the state. The warning is contained in a release signed by Mr. Christian Ita, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

It quoted the governor as lamenting the renewed hostilities between Usumutong and Ebom communities in Abi local government area.

“It is heart-rending to note that at a time government is working on consolidating the prevailing peace in Cross River, some communities have chosen to go back to the trenches”, Ayade rued.

The release further quoted Professor Ayade as asking the warring communities to toe the path of peace by ceasing hostilities.

“While security personnel have been mobilised to the troubled communities to de-escalate the crisis, I hereby call on the warring sides to halt every act of aggression.

“Government will not view with kindness further loss of lives and properties occasioned by avoidable communal crisis anywhere in the state”, the governor warned.

Meanwhile, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State and the Speaker of the state

House of Assembly, Jonas Eteng Williams have decried the ongoing violence and killings in parts of the state.

The Governor and speaker said the situation was totally unacceptable and that renewed hostilities in warring communities in the state had become intolerable.

They also advised the communities to sheath their swords or face the wrath of government through his media adviser, Christian Ita, referred to the communal hostility which broke out at the weekend, where people were beheaded and houses burnt in Abi LGA of the state.

Williams blamed the continuous communal crisis and other crimes in the state to poor security.

Frday Nwagbara, Calabar