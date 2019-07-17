Assets Declaration: PDP LaudsMakinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer SeyiMakinde for making public his assets declarations forms, in line with his electioneering campaign promise.

The party notes that such voluntary decision further demonstrates Governor Makinde’s commitment to transparency and good governance, for which the people of Oyo state voted massively for him in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

he PDP commends Governor Makinde for refusing to repudiate the promises he made in the heat of elections, which is an uncommon act of fidelity in our clime.

The PDP is assured that this stance will further endear him to the people of Oyo State as well as showcase our party as a party whose members make their words their bond.

In this regard, the PDP is in no doubt as to Governor Makinde’s commitment and ability to deliver good governance and the much-expected development to the people of Oyo state.

The PDP also encourages leaders at all levels to strive to remain faithful to promises they might have made in the course of electioneering campaigns.

Meanwhile, the national leadership, on behalf of the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family, has condoled with the former Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of our great party and former Governor of Kaduna state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi over the death of his father, Malam Muhammad Makarfi.

The PDP is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Malam Makarfi, a devoted statesman and devout Muslim, who dedicated his life to the service of God, stability and growth of our dear nation and the good of humanity at large.

Though we intensely mourn, the PDP draws solace in the fact that Malam Makarfi lived a fulfilled life and bequeathed to our nation an outstanding patriot in Senator Makarfi.

Senator Makarfi’s commitment to national development as Governor of Kaduna state, Senator of the Federal Republic as well as the sacrifices he made in stabilizing and repositioning our party during her trying time speak volume of the lessons he must have received from his father.

The PDP therefore condoles with the entire Makarfi family and prays the Almighty God to grant them and their loved ones the fortitude to bear this huge loss.