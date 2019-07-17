American Varsities Award 303 Nigerians $7.5m Scholarships

More than 303 Nigerian students from the 17 states of southern Nigeria have received no less than $7.5m in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities and colleges to study in the United States for the 2019-2020 academic session.

A statement signed by Information Specialist, Public Affairs Section, TemitayoFamutimi, notes that the Acting United States Consul General, Osman Tat, disclosed this in Lagos yesterday during the 2019 EducationUSA pre-departure orientation for students who have received offers of admission and scholarships to attend U.S. colleges and universities this fall.

Noting that the U.S. remains a top destination for international students, Tat explained that the list of acceptances for Nigerian students for the upcoming academic year has been quite impressive, cutting across many of the 50 U.S. states.

“I congratulate each one of you on your tremendous success. This is a very important step in your life.

“I encourage you to make the most out of your time in the United States to acquire the requisite skills and knowledge needed to support Nigeria’s development,” Tat told the group of U.S.-bound students.

The students have been accepted for undergraduate and graduate degree programmes at top notch U.S. institutions ranging from Ivy League universities, liberal arts colleges, women’s colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, to community colleges.