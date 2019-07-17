ABEC Football Academy Kicks Off In PH

Desirous of not just contributing to educational advancement and shaping future leaders, the Archdeacon Brown Education Centre (ABEC) Group of Schools has set up a Football Academy, aimed at producing an all-round student that excels in both in academics and sport.

Known as ABEC Football Academy, it is designed to provide children desirous of a career in football with quality education alongside an elite player development football programme.

The curriculum of the football academy is designed to adequately prepare a good number of these players for successful football careers in Europe and secure sports scholarships into colleges in the United States.

Managing Director of ABEC Group of Schools, Mrs. Ibim Semenitari says the academy is a product of engagements with students, who wanted a place where they can learn to play football side by with academics.

She disclosed that only students who have excelled in their studies would be given opportunities to enroll in the academy, in addition to regularly maintaining their grades throughout their stay in the school.

However, there are also openings for those who desire to pursue professional football, restricted to only those who are below fourteen (14) years.

Mrs. Semenitari said seasoned coaches, football managers and referees have been engaged to drill students of the Academy in basic and advanced football technics, tactics and professional attitude.

The Academy, which will be unveiled on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Archdeacon Brown Education Centre, Secondary School, Woji Town, Port Harcourt, will commence in September with all ABEC Schools hosting an aspect of the project in different capacities.

Tryouts for the professional programme will begin on August 1st to August 5th while the crash ball soccer camp for children aged 10 to 14 years will hold from August 1-31, 2019.

Expected at the unveiling ceremony include former Super Eagles international, Chief Adokie Amiesimaka; Olympian Yusuf Ali, former National Basketball Association (NBA) star, Olumide Oyedeji, former youth internationals, among others.