Youth Leader Pledges Commitment To Peace, Dev

The newly elected president of a social cultural youth based organisation, Ka Gwara Progressive Age Group (KAPAG) in Khana Local Government Area, High Chief Loveday Benson has vowed to promote peace and development among the group and the community in general.

The President made the vow while addressing newsmen shortly after emerging winner of the keenly contested election held at Ka Gwara Community in Khana local government area.

He said his administration would give priority attention to educational development through the provision of scholarship and skill based trainings to enhance the economic potentials and self reliance of members of the organisation.

High Chief Loveday Benson also promised that his administration would partner with related bodies, corporate organisations and government to promote peace and development in the community.

He thanked members of the organisation for giving him the mandate to serve them in the capacity of president and solicited their unflinching airport to enable him succeed.

Earlier, the outgoing president of the organisation, Engineer Lesor Dorbu had commended members of the organisation for their peaceful conduct during the election, describing the process as transparent.

Also speaking, a pioneer member of the organisation, Comrade Nicholas Ikponaaki urged the new executive to be steadfast and proactive to ensure that the vision and objectives of the organisation were not derailed.

In his remark, the chairman of the Electoral body, Comrade Karasere Sunday said the process was transparent and commended the candidates for their peaceful conducts.

High Chief Loveday Benson polled 12 votes to defeat his opponent, Comrade Celestine Meenyinikor who had 8 votes.

Speaking with newsmen after the election, Comrade Meenyinikor congratuted the winner and promised to support the new executive to move the organisation forward.

Taneh Beemene