Varsities Get N368.4m Software For Oil Sector Training

Six universities have received high-tech seismic software worth over $1.2m (N368.4m at the official exchange rate of N307 to one dollar) to help boost the training they give to students and operators in the oil and gas sector.

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote disclosed this at an event organised by the board in partnership with Danvic Nigeria Limited for the training of university lecturers on OpendTect seismic interpretation software.

He said that the use of the software and workstations would significantly improve the skills of stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil sector.

He named the six universities that received the software free of charge to include the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State; Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State; and Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.

Others are Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State; Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State; and University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

Wabote noted that the geo-science workstations were provided for the institutions by ExxonMobil, South Atlantic Petroleum, Sapetro and Chevron.

He said, “We will continue to partner with Danvic Petroleum and her overseas partner, dGB Earth Sciences, Netherlands. We are indeed pleased that dGB Earth Sciences provided the OpendTect seismic interpretation software free of charge. It is worthwhile emphasising that the cost of this software for the six universities amount to over $1.2m.”

Wabote further disclosed that the NCDMB was sponsoring the training of 18 lecturers from the six universities on the use of the software, as part of support for improving education in the area of geosciences/geology.

The Managing Director, Danvic Petroleum, Mayowa Afe explained that the decision to train the lecturers was because the knowledge of the software would lead to the enhancement of the training of students in geology and geophysics.

The initiative, according to him, would make the students more employable and relevant to the needs of the oil and gas industry after graduation.

Afe stated that at the end of the training programme, Danvic, its partner and the NCDMB would have been able to increase the employment potential of students after graduation, thereby reducing their exposure to violence and criminal activities.