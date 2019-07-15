True Leaders Use Public Office To Serve – Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, says true leaders are those who use public office to serve and not those who see it as an avenue to steal public funds.

Obaseki said this in an interview with journalists shortly after a condolence visit to the family of the late former Military Governor of old Bendel State, Admiral Hassan Abdullahi, in Abuja, last Friday.

He described the late military governor as a great Nigerian, who truly served the people of old Bendel State, now Edo and Delta States.

He noted that the late elder statesman deserved to be immortalised.

The governor said: “We are here to pay homage to a great Nigerian who served in the spirit of service not to steal money.

“These were people who had access to state treasury but chose to do what was right. To the family, we are proud of your (late) father. He left a legacy worthy of emulation.”

He revealed that he and his Delta State counterpart were currently discussing how best to immortalise the late military governor.

Obaseki, however, declined to entertain any question on the political situation in his state and the proxy war between him and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

The governor, who was accompanied on the visit by the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Ansalem Ojezua, and Senator Domingo Obende, also signed the condolence register.

In the register, which was viewed on Saturday, Obaseki wrote: “The government and people of Edo State commiserate with the family of Admiral Hassan Abdullahi on the passing of a great patriot and statesman who contributed immensely to the development of Bendel State.

“The people of Edo State (old Bendel) will eternally be grateful to him for his numerous developmental projects when he served as the military governor. We shall miss him. We pray that Almighty Allah forgive his sins and accept him in his bosom.”