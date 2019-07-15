Tribunal Victory, Reflection Of Peoples’ Love For Wike – Pro-PDP Group

A pro-PDP group, Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM) has hailed the Rivers State Governor on his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Recall that Wike, the winner of the 2019 Governorship election in the state under the platform of the PDP was petitioned by the gubernatorial candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biopkomabo Awara.

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the WSM, Sir Gabriel Pidomson described the governor’s victory at the tribunal as victory for Rivers people who overwhelmingly voted for the governor during the polls.

Pidomson, a former lawmaker and Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG) said the victory signifies the hand of God in Rivers State which affirms Governor Wike’s repeated declaration that ‘Rivers is a Christian State’.

He therefore called on the AAC governorship candidate to key into the NEW vision of the state chief executive to develop the state and commended Rivers people for coming out en masse to vote.

The former lawmaker said, “I want to use this opportunity to commend people of the state for not only voting, but that they protected their votes during the election which led to the victory of the governor despite intimidation and harassment by security forces by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.”

Pidomson admonished the national executive council and the entire members of the WSM to have faith in the organization and pledged the continued loyalty of the body to the Governor Wike led administration.

Dennis Naku