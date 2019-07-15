Track Cycling: 10 Countries To Participate In 2019 Africa Cup

Cycling teams from 10 countries have so far indicated interest in participating in the 2019 Africa Track Cup Championship slated for the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Media Officer of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Dorcas Jonah, disclosed in a statement at the weekend in Abuja that no fewer than 100 participants would feature in the competition.

She said they would take part in 18 events in the junior and elite categories.

Tidesports source reports that the competition would be hosted by the CFN from July 26 to July 28.

Jonah also disclosed that the CFN President, Giandomenico Massari, has said the federation was expecting teams from 18 countries at the competition.

“So far only 10 countries have indicated interest. But we are still hopeful.

“However, we are sure that the 2019 Africa Track Cycling Cup will be graced by former Italian cycling professionals like Mrs Giorgia Bronzini, three-times United Cycling International (UCI) world champion, and Roberto Chiappa, two-times UCI world champion.

“Also, former Italy national team member, Andrea Tonti, and other lieutenants of several UCI world champions will be around during the competition.

“The leadership of Confederation of Africa Cycling (CAC), led by its president, Mohamed Azzam, would also be in Abuja for the event,” the CFN spokesperson quoted Massari as saying.

Tidesports also reports that countries whose teams have already indicated interest in participating in the championship are: Guinea, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Republic of Benin, Burundi, Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria.