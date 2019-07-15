Students Decry Spate Of Violence In S’West

The Federation of Ekiti State Students’ Union has decried the spate of killings and other violent crimes in the country, saying that enough is enough and that the time to act is now.

In a statement issued by its National Senate President, Comrade Kolade Ifeoluwa, in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, the group said that government should without further delay do what was necessary to deal with insecurity in the country.

“The safety of citizens of this country should be placed above any other issue,” the group stated.

The group was reacting to the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the 58-year-old daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, a leader of Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba organisation, last Friday.

The group described the murder of Olakunrin by yet-to-be identified gunmen as one too many, saying the incident reflected the seriousness of the insecurity in the country, especially in the South-West region.

It asked the Southwest governors and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams to stand up for the region before the situation would get out of hand.

“We are being made to see the situation and having the impression that the government was incompetent and saying with a bleeding heart that the problem is unacceptable to us and Nigerian students in general.