Stakeholders Fault Selection Of New Eleme Monarch

Less than a week after the emergence of HRM Philip Osaro Obele as the new king of Eleme in Rivers State, stakeholders, including some traditional rulers have faulted his selection, saying due process was not followed.

The Tide recalled that some clan heads in Eleme had reportedly elected Obele as new king of the area, claiming that the monarch was chosen by consensus at the Eleme town square, last Wednesday.

Paramount Ruler of Ogale in Eleme, HRH Godwin Bebe Okpabi who himself was a contender to the stool of Eleme land, had told newsmen that the monarch’s (king) selection was peaceful; describing it as a ‘total display of that ancient tradition of the people of Eleme by ten clan heads”.

But a contender to the stool and Paramount Ruler of Okori Kingdom in Eleme, HRH Appolus Chu described Obele’s declaration as null and void, pointing out that the kingship position is not hereditary, saying all interested parties, key stakeholders should be notified and allowed to particpate in the selection.

Addressing newsmen in company of some elites, chiefs and traditional rulers at his palace weekend, Dr. Chu expressed surprise over news of the selection and coronation of Sir Obelle as Eleme king.

Dr. Chu who is the Egbere Emere 1, Okori, Eleme Kingdom expressed displeasure that as one of the candidates for the exalted stool of Eleme Kingdom, he was not informed of the selection, noting that such development was capable of causing disunity in the area.

“What happened two or three days ago (last Wednesday), although I have been briefed when stakeholders, chiefs, most members of the Eleme Council of Chiefs were here to express their bitterness and grievances over what has happened.

“They (the stakeholders) were not here because they are against HRM Dr. Philip Obele, the one they said was chosen as King. They are not against him, but everyone is getting bored and angry because something is missing and not going right. That is the custom, the culture and the value of Eleme people.

“I was not informed in any way that they are selecting, or choosing or electing the king of Eleme. I am one of the highest Yam title holders in Eleme kingdom and as a candidate or interested candidate of the stool of the king of Eleme I am just surprised that those I expected to protect the custom and culture of our people are the ones violating the custom, the culture, process or where one or two will seat and say they have chosen the king of Eleme,” he stated.

The monarch described the selection process as an effort in futility; pointing out that the people of Eleme were yet to select their King.

“We have former Ministers in Eleme, we have an ambassador here, serving local government chairman and former council chairmen, we also have serving and former Commissioners. We have Bishops, and Arch Bishops and so on.

“Are all these personalities not supposed to be a part of the meeting to deliberate on the process of selection of who becomes their king? We have culture, values and traditions and then one or two people make up themselves to say that they have chosen.

“I am really disappointed that our values which is our culture and tradition is being destroyed in the hands of some traditional rulers that are supposed to hold this customs and culture very well and protect because it is sacred stool. What do we pass on to our children if everything is being turned into politics?

“In Eleme today, people need to rise up and condemn what is wrong. I am one to the aspirants of this stool. So I believe things should be done right. I was denied my right of participation. Eleme people have not selected their king because the stool is not hereditary. What this will cause is disunity. This is not politics. We should not force ourselves on our people so that we can earn their respect,” the monarch said.

