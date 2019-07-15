Serena Not Obsessed With Grand Slam Record

Serena Williams has said that she is not feeling overburdened by the weight of history, despite missing another chance to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The 37-year-old American was outplayed by Romania’s Simona Halep, who won her first Wimbledon title in a 6-2 6-2 win.

Defeat means Williams has now lost three Slam finals in the past year.

“Someone told me I shouldn’t look at the records, I should just focus on my game. That’s what I’ve been doing since I got to 18,” she said.

Williams’ last major title came at the 2017 Australian Open – when she was eight weeks pregnant – and moved her within one more of Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Williams took a year off the tour as she gave birth to her daughter Olympia in September 2017, returning to the sport six months later.

She has lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber in last year’s Wimbledon final and then Japan’s Naomi Osaka in a controversial US Open final where an extraordinary outburst saw her call umpire Carlos Ramos a “thief” and a “liar”.

This latest defeat, against an inspired Halep, who chased down everything Williams threw at her, came after a frustrating year in which she has been hampered by a knee injury.

“It seems like every Grand Slam final I’m in recently it has been an unbelievable effort to get there,” she said.

“It would be interesting to see how it would be under different circumstances.”

Williams is already the oldest woman to win a Grand Slam title – her victory in Melbourne two years ago coming aged 35 years and 125 days – and she does not think her age is a barrier to clinching that elusive 24th.

“I feel like I’m still incredibly competitive or else I wouldn’t really be out here,” she said.

“For the most part, I feel like I’m on the right track. I’m just going in the right direction in terms of getting back to where I need to be.”

Two-time Grand Slam champion Tracy Austin suggested the weight of Williams matching Court’s record might be “getting into her head”.