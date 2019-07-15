SERAP Seeks Probe Of Unfair Treatment Of Ex-Kebbi CJ

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned “the harassment, intimidation and unfair treatment of the former acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Elizabeth Karatu, who was barred from gaining access to her courtroom to deliver certain judgment by an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), who claimed he was acting based on the directive given to him by the management.”

The organisation urged the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to: “publicly condemn the unfair treatment of Justice Karatu and urgently refer the matter to appropriate authorities for a prompt, thorough and effective investigation in order to ensure that those responsible for this unlawful act are named and shamed and brought to justice.”

In a video clip, Justice Karatu was heard saying: “I am the most senior judge in this court, and I am here to deliver my judgement. Can you imagine? Which management gave you the order? Today is my last day to be here, and it is my right to be here. I have come to deliver my judgement. As far as I am concerned, everybody in this court is my junior, and I need a courtroom to deliver my judgment.”

Reacting to the development in a statement by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, yesterday, SERAP said: “Barring Justice Karatu from delivering judgment is an intolerable act of intimidation against the highest judicial authority in Kebbi State at the material time.

“Regardless of any allegations that may have been levelled against her, it is clear that Justice Karatu has been unfairly treated by the apparently unlawful actions of the Kebbi State Governor, Mr Atiku Bagudu and NSCDC barring her from gaining access to her courtroom to rule on cases.”

According to SERAP, “Barring Justice Karatu from gaining access to her courtroom is entirely incompatible with the sacred principle of judicial independence, and the failure by the authorities to observe important procedural guarantees here is a textbook case of executive rascality. SERAP will vigorously pursue justice in this case, to ensure that this shameful act does not affect the work of other judges or undermine their ability to freely and effectively perform their judicial duties.”

The statement read in part: “The NJC should immediately set up a panel to thoroughly and effectively investigate the alleged role played by the new acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Suleiman Mohammed Ambursa in the unfair treatment, harassment and intimidation of Justice Karatu, and if there is sufficient and relevant admissible evidence, to ensure appropriate disciplinary measures and sanctions against him.

“The ultimate responsibility for the crisis in Kebbi State’s judiciary lies with Governor Bagudu. To prevent further erosion of the constitutional principles of judicial independence and separation of powers, the governor must publicly apologise for the blatant infraction of Justice Kataru’s human rights, and ensure her access to justice and effective remedies, including reparation.