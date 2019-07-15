RSU Partners Stakeholders In Dev Of Institution

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof. Blessing Didia has said that his administration was irrevocably committed in supporting activities that promote teaching and research.

The vice chancellor made this known while playing host to executive members of Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria (PPSN), South-South Zone, Port Harcourt who paid him a courtesy visit in the university, recently in Port Harcourt.

Prof Didia who commended the group for their visit, reiterated on his earlier resolve to partner with organization or institutions on programmes that encourage teaching and research.

He said the university’s management would always assist in providing platform for hosting conference in the university if the need arises

Earlier, the spoke person of the delegation of Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria, Prof. Florence Ndukwe told the Vice Chancellor that the team was to visit all the vice chancellors in Rivers and Bayelsa States to solicit for support in respect to their forthcoming South-South Zonal Conference, slated to hold on the 10th to 14th, September, 2019 at the University of Port Harcourt.

Prof. Ndukwe who lauded the Vice Chancellor for transforming the university, said the conference would help provide quality research on parasitology infections in the area.