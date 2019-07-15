RSHA Partners Environment Ministry Over Kom- Kom Pipeline Explosion

The Rivers State House of Assembly says, it will work with the Ministry of Environment to unravel the circumstances surrounding the recent pipeline explosion at Kom Kom community in the Oyigbo Local Government Area.

The chairman of the Assembly’s Adhoc Committee on the Kom Kom pipeline explosion, Hon. Igwe Afforji, who said this during a public hearing on the incident said that the Assembly was determined to get to the root of the matter.

Hon Afforji, who represented Eleme local Government Area in the House, also criticised the Pipeline Product Marketing Company of Nigeria (PPMC) for not attending the meeting.

The lawmaker also called on the kom kom community to remain calm assuring that everything is being done to get to the root of the matter.

Meanwhile, the Oyigbo Local Government Council says it will not accept the rumour being peddled around that the incident was an act of sabotage.

The Council Chairman, Hon Gerald Offorji, who said this in an interview with newsmen during the committee meeting described as false the assertion in some quarters that the incident was caused by sabotage.

Hon. Offorji said that the council wants justice and fair hearing for victims of the incident.

“We are here seeking for justice, which we expect the committee members to dispense at the end of their findings.

“As a responsible government, we will follow up the Kom Kom pipeline explosion to the latter, it is what we owe our people,” he said.

The council chairman also appealed to the Kom Kom community and all those affected by the incident to remain calm while providing necessary information for the committee for the committee to carry out its work.

Offorji also berated the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for not giving serious attention to the plight of victims of the incident.

It would be recalled that over 45 persons were reportedly burnt to death in the Kom Kom pipeline incident.