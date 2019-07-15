Rivers Lawmaker Disclaims Rumours Over Brother’s Death

The lawmaker representing Akuku-Toru Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Lolo Opuende has threatened to institute a legal suit against anyone spreading false information over the death of his elder sibling.

Opuende stated that his elder brother died during an attack by sea pirates and dismissed insinuations that a traditional ruler, Hope Daminabo Opusingi masterminded his death.

Opuende while speaking to newsmen warned those alleging that the monarch has a hand in his brother’s demise to put a stop to it, pointing out that his late brother died as a result of sea pirates attack while he was travelling alongside others, saying the deceased had no issues with anyone.

“My elder brother’s death was not planned by anyone. He has never had any problem with anybody. It is unfortunate that he is dead today and some persons want to use his name to play dirty politics.

“You don’t just call someone’s name and start indicting someone who does not even know what happened. Those spreading such falsehood should desist from it in their own interest,” the lawmaker said, adding that it was wrong to accuse anyone without proof of such allegation.

He further said: “On that faithful day, I was there when some persons started calling HRM Hope Daminabo Dan Opusingi or putting his name. It is very wrong. Death is an inevitable end for everyone.

“So whoever that insists on calling his name and naming one or two persons, I repeat, I will take any necessary legal action against that person and his family”, he said.

Dennis Naku