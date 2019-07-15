Rivers Angels Skipper Vows To Return AITEO Cup

Rivers Angels skipper, Charity John, has assured the state government and the ministry of sports that the team will come back home with the 2019 AITEO Cup title.

John gave the assurance recently during a courtesy visit to the permanent secretary, Rivers State ministry of sports.

“I wish to express my appreciation on behalf my team mates and the management,” John said.

“We are very grateful for the support the ministry has been providing to us since the beginning of this season.

”I want to assure the state that we will be coming home with the AITEO Cup title,” she added.

The Jewel of Rivers will face Nasarawa Amazons in the final of the AITEO Cup on July 23 in a yet to be decided venue.

It would be recalled that Rivers Angels are the defending champions of the 2018 AITEO Cup.