Return Abacha Loost, Activist Tells British Govt

A Niger Delta based civil society activist, Rev Sokari Soberekon, has joined millions of other Nigerians to call on the British government to return all monies statched away by late General Sani Abacha in British banks.

Rev Soberekon, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said that the monies should be returned to the Nigerian government with the view to sharing it to the Niger Delta governors for the development of the region.

The elderstatesman also urged politicians in Rivers State and other parts of the Niger Delta region not to see politics as a do or die affair, stressing that they should bring their wealth of experience to develop the region.

Soberekon also stressed the need for Niger Delta politicians to work towards the restructuring of the country.

The elderstatesman who commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his numerous peoples-oriented projects in the state, also stressed the need for the Governor to complete the abandoned Okrika/Borokiri link road project.

According to him, the completion of the road project will decongest traffic along the Port Harcourt -Aba road, while the Amapakabo road be expanded with flyovers.

The elder statesman also decried the high rate of poverty in the country and called for programmes to ameliorate it.