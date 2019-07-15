Recruitment Will Be on Merit -Police

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police in- charge of Force Intelligence and Investigation Department, Abuja, Anthony Ogbizi, has charged the recruitment team in the on-going police recruitment to ensure that the exercise is based on merit.

Ogbizi, the Supervising DIG Recruitment, South-South, gave the charge when he visited the state to monitor the exercise, our correspondent reports.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the recruitment of 10,000 men and women into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables nationwide.

Ogbizi admonished the recruitment team, consisting of police officers and members of the Police Service Commission to ensure that the best and qualified candidates were recruited.

He commended the team for a job well done so far and the Commissioner of Police in Edo, CP Mohammed DanMallam, for providing adequate security at the venue of the exercise.

Meanwhile, to ensure a smooth exercise, the Edo CP had deployed officers and men from 5 Police Mobile Force (PMF), and Special Protection Unit Base 5 to the venue.

The commissioner also deployed the Anti Bomb Squad, State Intelligence Bureau, Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Police Medical Team to the venue.

DanMallam commended the DIG for the visit, adding that it had added value to the process.