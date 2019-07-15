Presidential Tribunal: Police Speaks On Attack On Atiku, PDP Witnesses

Police in Zamfara State has refuted the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate in the 2019 election that bandits attacked their witnesses travelling to Abuja to testify against President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The State Police command said nothing of such was brought to its knowledge.

PDP and Atiku had told the Tribunal on Friday that their witnesses were attacked by bandits in Zamfara State, forcing the court to adjourn proceedings.

However, in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Muhammad Shehu, he said “It is pertinent to categorically state that as far the crime statistics of Zamfara state is concerned, there was no attack by bandits either on villages or on any person or group of persons traveling on any highway in the state.

“Since the inception of the ongoing peace and dialogue initiative in the state, attacks, kidnapping and other heinous crime in the state have been reduced drastically to about 98 percent, a situation that has restored peace and stability in the state.

“Therefore, the command wishes to refute the entire story as misleading and a calculated attempt to undermine the current effort of both the state government and the police to bring lasting peace for social and economic development in the state.”