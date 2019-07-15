PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies In Rivers

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) says a total of 433 drug distribution shops have been sealed for non-compliance with the rules of the council in the distribution of medicines in their various shops in Rivers State.

The Director, Inspection and Monitoring, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Mrs Anthonia Aruya disclosed this during a press briefing at the state Ministry of Health in Port Harcourt, last Friday, to give account on the visit of the council to ascertain the status and compliance of pharmacists and medicine shops operating in the state.

Aruya, while giving the statistics of the affected drug and medicine shops in the state disclosed that out of the number, 62 were pharmacies while 371 were drug dispensing shops otherwise called PPMV.

She further disclosed that 13 premises comprising seven pharmacies and six PPMV shops were given compliance directives for various offences ranging from improper handling of controlled substances, operating in unhygienic environment, poor documentation, dispensing ethical standard as well as prescription of drug without the presence of a pharmacist, among others.

According to her, “it is required by law for all pharmaceutical facilities to register with the council to ensure continuous licensure to legally key into the drug distribution chain”, adding that “the implication of non-licensure is that drugs sold in such facilities cannot be guaranteed to have the same quality and efficacy as set out by the manufacturers since they have not subjected such facilities to regulatory control.

“Stakeholders in the sector are allowed to handle and sell medicines in their various categories based on their approved scope of operation, pharmacists by their training and expertise are allowed to handle all categories of medicines, while the PPMVs are to handle over-the-counter medicines that have proven safety margin”, she stated.

Aruya advised residents of the state to always ask for the registration status of the facility where they access their medicines by requesting for the current licences from any of the pharmaceutical outlets in order to safeguard themselves from patronising quacks.

She averred that the PCN inspection and monitoring team in the state observed that many people go into the sale of medicines without following due process while others do not have the requisite knowledge or skills to handle medicines in their premises as well as operate beyond their approved scope.

She advised people to source their drug needs from registered pharmacy outlets and registered PPMV shops for fake drugs and medicines, adding that anything contrary to such could be dangerous.