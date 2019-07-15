Parents Laud Wike On Free Tuition In Rivers

Some parents in Rivers State have applauded the Governor, Chief Ezebuwo Nyesom Wike for abolishing the payment of all forms of fees and levies in all state owned primary and secondary schools.

Recall that Governor Wike recently announced the abolition of all fees and levies in all public primary and post primary schools in the state during a meeting with heads of primary, junior and senior secondary schools Universal Basic Education Board at Government House in Port Harcourt.

The announcement was greeted with excitement and commendation by many parents in the state with many education analysts describing it as a pragmatic move by the state government to revive and strengthen the public schools in the state.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Mr Ndukwe Henmen described the government’s gesture as a boost to parents ,adding that the governor had through his action removed a huge financial burden on many parents.

According to him many youths have dropped out from school in the state because of the inability of their parents to meet up with financial obligations required to train them at the secondary and primary schools level.

He averred that the abolishment of fees and levies in these public schools in the state would give opportunity for the poor and less privileged ones to attend both primary and secondary schools without hitches

Also speaking, Mrs Ngozi Chinwendu, a mother of four, opined that the government new education policy has rekindled the hope of many parents towards the educational training of their children.

She stated that with the recent introduction of no payment of any kind of fees and levies in the state public schools, every parents and guardians were bound to send their children and wards to school.

In his own response, Mr Richard Ozioma posited that the free tuition fees policy of the state government would reposition the public schools and make them competitive with private schools in the state.

He thanked the state government for the new education policy and urged parents in the state to maximise the opportunity and ensure that they send their children to school.