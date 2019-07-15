Obaseki Assures Youth Of More Skills Acquisition, Business

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration will continue to empower and equip the youth with the necessary skills to create jobs and grow their enterprises so they could contribute significantly to the state’s economic growth and development.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by Special Adviser to The Governor on Media and Communication Strategy Crusoe Osagie.

According to the statement, the governor gave the assurance in commemoration of the World Youth Skills Day celebrated every July 15 by the United Nations across the globe.

The governor said the move was part of his promise to create 200,000 jobs and raise an army of highly skilled workforce who would proffer technology-based solutions to societal challenges.

Obaseki said his administration would continue to expand the space for more youths to gain practical skills that would make them gainfully employed.

He said, as part of “we are redesigning our educational curriculum to give priority attention to technical and vocational education as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT),” Obaseki said.

“My administration will not relent in empowering Edo youth with in-demand skills and make the state attractive for investors requiring skilled labour.

“Today, more youths in the state are benefitting from our huge investment in the Edo Innovation Hub, Edo Production Centre, and other skill-based programmes rolled out by EdoJobs.”

He said that the ongoing reconstruction of the Benin Science and Technical College (BSTC) which was nearing completion, would serve as grooming ground and a hub for training tech-based solution providers.