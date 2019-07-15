NITDA To Create 300,000 Jobs By 2022

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), says it is committed to implement its data protection regulation to boost economy and engender creation of 300,000 jobs by 2022.

The Director-General of NITDA, Dr Isa Pantami, said this last Friday in a statement issued in Abuja.

Pantami recalled that the agency issued its Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in January, which was targeted at ensuring data protection among public and private institutions.

According to him, implementation of the NDPR will enable the government reap the benefits from data economy as well as enhance the country’s global image.

”It may be recalled that NITDA issued the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation on January 25 with the aim of stemming the tide of wanton abuse of data privacy.

”This is expected to improve the global image of the Nigerian business environment and to stimulate a data economy which would lead to the creation of 300,000 jobs by 2022.

”In an effort to sensitise the general public and create the requisite awareness on the NDPR, series of publications were made in electronic, print and new media.

“We are happy to say that Nigerians and non-Nigerians have taken note of the NDPR as evidenced by over 400 phone calls and numerous email enquiries being received and treated daily,” Pantami said.

He, however, added that the agency made available the drafted implementation framework of NDPR on its website – www.nitda.gov.ng for inputs from general public, stakeholders and the private sector for better operations.

According to him, the agency is investigating some data controllers for breach of the regulation.

”The management of the NITDA would like to bring to the notice of the general public of ongoing investigation of alleged breach of the data privacy rights of Nigerians by some data controllers.

”NITDA is currently investigating some entities including banks, Fintechs, telecommunication and industries, among others, who are in alleged breach of the NDPR.

”The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is also under investigation for alleged violation of some sections of the NDPR.

”We, therefore, wish to assure all Nigerians that NITDA is willing, able and ready to implement the NDPR with the ultimate aim of ensuring compliance and making businesses and government work better for every Nigerian,’’ he said.

NITDA is a Federal Government agency established to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy as well as coordinate general IT development and regulation in the country.

NITDA’s Act mandates it to create frameworks and guidelines for IT practices in the country for public, private sector and promote e-governance for the growth of the economy.