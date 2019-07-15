NIPR Tasks Youths On Nationalism, Patriotism

The President and Chairman of Governing Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo has enjoined Nigerian youths to embrace a new Nigeria vision devoid of ethnic, religious and tribal sentiments.

Sirajo, stated this while speaking as guest speaker at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Cross River State chapter’s annual flagship Public Relations orientation programme -“Children’s Day with NIPR” in Calabar.

He pointed out that Nigeria as a nation was currently heading dangerously towards a collapse, adding that “something urgent must be done to reshape our mindset and psyche towards enthroning a new vision for the country and her people”.

“I want to see us as a people return to the old times when nobody asks you where you are from before offering you a job; a Nigeria where ethnicity, tribe and religion is not a basis for anything we need, a Nigeria where you can be appointed or voted into office to serve the people in any part of the country,” your capacity to deliver should be the main basis, he added.

“I can remember in those days when Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe – an Igbo man – contested for Premier of the Western Region”, adding that he would like to have a Nigeria where one can freely aspire to any position in any part of the country, without ethnicity, tribe and/or religion being a criteria at any level of our development as a nation”.

Sirajo posited that the leadership of the country since independence had failed the people by the continued promotion of ethnicism and religious bigotry and sued for a change for the overall interest of future Nigerians.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Cross River State Ministry of Information & Orientation, Dr. Aye Henshaw Jnr. lauded the initiative of orientating the children in the Public Relations discipline, emphasizing that children are the future hope of Nigeria.

Represented by, Director of Public Relations in the ministry, Mr. Michael Nyajor he congratulated the state chapter of NIPR for sustaining the Children’s programme and assured the Institute of the state government’s commitment towards the promotion of best practices in governance as well as Public Relations ideals.

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Chris Ogbondah, commended Cross River Chapter of NIPR for extending professional guidance beyond the tertiary institutions to the secondary school students, a development, he maintained, would help shape the younger ones as prospective Public Relations professionals.

The renowned Professor of Journalism at the University of Northern Iowa, USA, who described Public Relations as “a two-way communication between an organization and members of its publics,” noted that the profession had evolved over time and practitioners must brace up with contemporary practice of the profession.

Ogbondah stated that just as technology had made PR practice more exciting through radio, television, podcast, and the multiplicity channels on the World Wide Web; it also poses challenges of tuning out the noises – fake news, fake websites – and how to choose from the most effective medium for effective communication.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar