Nigeria Now At War, Fasoranti Reacts To Daughter’s Murder

Afenifere Chairman, Reuben Fasoranti, has lamented the high level of insecurity in the country, adding that Nigeria is now at war.

Fasoranti said this on Saturday while addressing sympathisers who came to condole with him over the murder of his daughter, Olufunke Olakunri.

While the police and the government have insisted that it was bandits that killed Mrs. Olakunri, Afenifere and other Yoruba groups claim she was killed by suspected herdsmen.

However, 94-year-old Fasoranti said Nigeria had become so bad that it had become difficult for people to go to their farms since crops are destroyed.

The Afenifere leader said he had just finished attending the synod when his daughter came to greet him and bade him farewell unknown to him that she would be gunned down minutes later.

Speaking in Yoruba language, Fasoranti said, “We just finished Synod and we met there and then she came to greet me at home, informing me that she would be travelling back to Lagos and the next thing I heard was that she had been murdered on the way.

“You know how such a thing sounds but as believers, we are hopeful that God would do well and that tomorrow will be better. May God continue to protect us because we are at war. When we go to the farm, we meet them there. We are all scared; we cannot go to our fathers’ farmlands anymore.

“When we plant crops, they don’t even allow the crops to grow. May God continue to answer our prayers. Thank you all.”