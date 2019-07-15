NGO Settles Medical Bills Of 22 Indigent Patients In A’ Ibom

A non-governmental organisation, the Ibom Development and Empowerment Assembly, which is engaged in free training of Akwa Ibom youths, said it had intervened in the medical bill crises of some indigent patients at the St. Luke’s General Hospital, Anua, Uyo, by settling their bills amounting to over N2.8m.

It also donated sewing machines, groundnut oil, gallons of palm oil and bags of rice estimated at millions of naira to feed and train the Uyo Prison inmates for them to become useful to the society.

The International Coordinator of the NGO, Dr Markfre Ekefre, stated these at a media briefing on the organisation’s first graduation ceremony.

He said the organisation decided to intervene in the medical bill issue when it discovered that the patients were unable to pay their bills several weeks after they were certified fit by the doctors and discharged from the hospital.

Ekefre stated: “We came up with the Ibom Development and Empowerment Assembly on Saturday, July 1, 2017, and on December 30, 2017, at exactly 60 days, the IDEA brought out N10m to empower youths, women and sick people in the state.

“We bought sewing machines, hair dryers, clippers, computer sets and oven worth over N5m, which we use in training our students.

“The IDEA visited St. Luke’s Hospital and cleared the medical bills for 22 patients, to the tune of N2.8m, who could not pay for a long time after they were discharged from the hospital and donated gallons of groundnut oil, sewing machines and bags of rice to the Uyo Prison to feed and train inmates so that they may be useful to the society.”

He added that the organisation would be graduating 48 students, who had successfully completed their free six months training programme on Saturday and would give them certificates and equipment to help them start their own business ventures.

Ekefre said, “We actually admitted 48 students who came initially; now, 200 students have applied. We trained the students for one year and every student who enrolled for computer training will be given a new computer free of charge and a certificate; every student who enrolled for tailoring will be given a sewing machine and certificate; while those that studied hair dressing will be given clippers and hair dryers as well as certificates.”