Netherlands Urges Nigeria To Mitigate Impact Of Climate Change

The Netherlands has underscored the need for the Nigerian government to take adequate steps toward mitigating the impact of climate change.

Sigrid Kaag, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation in the Kingdom of Netherlands, gave the advice in an interview newsmen in Abuja.

According to her, there is the need for African countries, especially Nigeria to design policies and to have the political will to move forward climate action for the benefit of the environment.

“We often advise African countries that are very low in CO2 emissions to do a lot to mitigate the impact of climate change.

“Niger for example see the emissions as not a problem; they are dealing with the impact of drought following subsequent years of neglect.

“I will invite Nigeria to join the NDC because it is a way to be connected to other countries, who travel through similar pathways that need to work on the energy transition.

“Particularly when you look at energy transition of course Nigeria is a member of OPEC, so you have free fossil fuels.

“We focus a lot on the availability of winds at sea, solar energy, but energy transition platform is very critical to refocus hearts and minds to make contribution to combat climate change,” she said.

Emission of cabon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases contributes to global climate warming thereby causing oceans to become more acidic.

Kaag explained that climate change does not just affect the environment, it affects all spheres of development.

She said that in view of that and in order to achieve sustainable development, their was need to fight poverty and eradicate diseases.

She also said that climate change action would be beneficial to the society as it would address a number of pending issues.

“There is need to look at the civics production of the CO2 emissions and how to do it. I can’t tell you how we do it in the Netherlands and ask Nigeria to do it same way.

“Climate action is not only possible, it’s not only urgent, it may be also a very good opportunity for a fundamental transformation of the way we produce, consume and the way our own economies develop.

“It’s going to be fundamental for Governments to recognize that they need to work in a more open way with the different stakeholders, the business sector, and the international actors to address climate change,” she advised.