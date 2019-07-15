IYC Hails Dickson Over Level Grounds For Governorship Aspirants

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths, the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, has commended the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, for creating a level playing field for all the aspirants to pursue their ambitions to govern the state.

The Secretary General, IYC, Mr Alfred Kemepado said in a statement at the weekend that Dickson deserved commendation for allowing all the aspirants to procure the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the Peoples Democratic Party in pursuit of their ambitions.

He said what the governor had done was to create the opportunity for all the aspirants with a strong quest to govern the state to test their popularity with the delegates of the PDP during the forthcoming primaries of the party on September 3, 2019.

According to the IYC secretary, it is in the interest of democracy and its growth that Dickson resisted the strong temptation to impose any candidate on the party contrary to the rampant practice across some states.

He stressed that the governor’s action should serve as a template for others to copy in order to avoid the unhealthy contests occasioned by bitterness and acrimony.

He said the governor’s action was a courageous display of character and fairness which should be commended by all lovers of democracy.

He said the IYC was interested in the democratic process of the PDP, the opposition All Progressives Congress and other major parties because their primaries and their outcomes could have a serious effect on Bayelsans and indeed the Ijaw nation.

However, Kemepado called on the political class to reciprocate the action of the governor by displaying the expected degree of sacrifice and modesty in the pursuit of their ambitions in the interest of the state.

He said it was important for the political class jostling for the ticket of the various political parties to note that only one person would emerge governor of Bayelsa State and should eschew desperation and the excessive emphasis on the pursuit of self-interest.

However, Kemepado said the events in the Bayelsa PDP where all the top political office holders in the state had indicated interest in the governorship of the state was not too healthy.

He noted that while it was good to exercise the freedom that flows from democratic governance, it was also pertinent that those expected to be entrusted with the leadership of the state make some sacrifice in the interest of the general good by showing some co-ordination.